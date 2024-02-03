Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 344.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.