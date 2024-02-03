Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Gen Digital has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gen Digital to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. Gen Digital has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.87 million. Gen Digital had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 47.86%. On average, analysts predict that Gen Digital will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gen Digital in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gen Digital by 676.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Gen Digital by 15.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

