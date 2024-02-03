Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $576,100.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

