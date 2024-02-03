General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 376,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,347. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

