General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in General Electric were worth $14,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.54. 4,871,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,050,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.43. General Electric has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $137.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

