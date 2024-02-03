General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.16. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

