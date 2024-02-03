Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 797,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 347,824 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after purchasing an additional 347,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 338,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GMAB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. 959,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,154. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

