German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) PT Raised to $39.00

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GABC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet raised German American Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GABC

German American Bancorp Price Performance

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $951.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $234,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 471,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $234,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 471,530 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,974.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $83,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 463,473 shares in the company, valued at $12,866,010.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,056 shares of company stock valued at $531,381 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 185.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.