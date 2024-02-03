Global Payments Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $9.77 Per Share (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report released on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy anticipates that the business services provider will earn $9.77 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

GPN opened at $136.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average of $120.51. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Global Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

