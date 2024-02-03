Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) is KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KLR Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.26% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 419.6% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMBD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,180. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $22.85.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

