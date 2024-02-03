Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) Position Reduced by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBD. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 419.6% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $362,000.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMBD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $22.85.

About Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

