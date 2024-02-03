Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR) Trading Down 0.4%

Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 1,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Global X Metaverse ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of -1.52.

Global X Metaverse ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Metaverse ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.37%.

About Global X Metaverse ETF

The Global X Metaverse ETF (VR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 40 global companies that derive revenue from or have primary business operations associated with the Metaverse. VR was launched on Apr 26, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

