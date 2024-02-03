Goldfinch Price Hits $1.07 on Exchanges (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $72.22 million and approximately $334,588.04 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000808 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Goldfinch
Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,531,037 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.
Buying and Selling Goldfinch
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.
