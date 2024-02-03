Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.75% of Granite Construction worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 7.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Granite Construction stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 175,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

