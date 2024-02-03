Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 2,575 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,859. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

Aflac Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AFL opened at $76.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.