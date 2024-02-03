Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 2,575 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,859. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Aflac
Aflac Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of AFL opened at $76.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $86.20.
Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aflac Company Profile
Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aflac
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.