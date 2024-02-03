Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.0 %

ISRG opened at $383.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $385.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,896 shares of company stock worth $17,833,597. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

