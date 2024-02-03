Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 21,667 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,667 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $460,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $136.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $233.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

