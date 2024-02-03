Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 6,305 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $143.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

