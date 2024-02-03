Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,671 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for 7.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of Aflac worth $39,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,114 shares of company stock worth $3,313,859 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Aflac Stock Up 0.8 %

Aflac stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,071,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,497. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

