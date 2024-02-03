Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 554,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,617 shares during the period. Kohl’s comprises approximately 2.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 292.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $42,157,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kohl’s Price Performance
KSS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,103,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,363. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Kohl’s Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -152.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
Kohl’s Profile
Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.
