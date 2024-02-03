Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,766. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.