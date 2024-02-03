Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $16.24 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.9% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.49. 3,305,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,345. The company has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.38 and its 200-day moving average is $213.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

