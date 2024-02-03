Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.79 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for 1.4% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,364 shares of company stock worth $12,168,559. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $215.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

