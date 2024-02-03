Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 4.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $27,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.33. 2,301,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,047. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.81 and its 200-day moving average is $148.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.