Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.76.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.85. 4,343,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,671. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.30. The company has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

