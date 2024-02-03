Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.9% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.06. 1,391,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $267.12. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

