Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Trading 3.6% Higher

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 6,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 8,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.5313 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th.

Featured Articles

