GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, February 5th

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 5th.
GT Biopharma Stock Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ:GTBP opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.61. GT Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.03.
GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GT Biopharma
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GT Biopharma
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.