GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, February 5th

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 5th.

GT Biopharma Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:GTBP opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.61. GT Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.03.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GT Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.



GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

