GT Biopharma Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 5th (NASDAQ:GTBP)

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 5th.

GT Biopharma Price Performance

GT Biopharma stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.61. GT Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that GT Biopharma will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GT Biopharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $3,003,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 8.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

