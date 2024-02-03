GT Biopharma Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 5th (NASDAQ:GTBP)

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 5th.
GT Biopharma Price Performance
GT Biopharma stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.61. GT Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.
GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that GT Biopharma will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
GT Biopharma Company Profile
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
