Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOF opened at $13.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,593.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $78,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.