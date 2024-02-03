Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HALO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $33.68. 1,135,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,272. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

