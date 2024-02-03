Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,441,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 4,275,255 shares.The stock last traded at $6.42 and had previously closed at $6.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining



Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

