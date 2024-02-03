Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

HMY stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $7,335,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 33,544.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,244,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $5,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.