Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ROUS opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $45.46.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Profile

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

