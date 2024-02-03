Harvest Oil & Gas (OTC:HRST) Stock Price Up 26.9%

Shares of Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. (OTC:HRST – Get Free Report) traded up 26.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Harvest Oil & Gas Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04.

About Harvest Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. intends to undertake the process of winding-up and returning capital to its shareholders. Previously, the company operated as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.