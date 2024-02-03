Head to Head Review: AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) vs. Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS)

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AudioEye and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioEye $29.91 million 2.09 -$10.43 million ($0.62) -8.50 Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.63 million 0.61 -$9.71 million N/A N/A

Data443 Risk Mitigation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AudioEye.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AudioEye and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AudioEye presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.80%. Given AudioEye’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AudioEye is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Profitability

This table compares AudioEye and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioEye -23.29% -54.74% -22.95% Data443 Risk Mitigation -213.12% N/A -244.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of AudioEye shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AudioEye has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of 33.53, meaning that its stock price is 3,253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AudioEye beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AudioEye

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc. provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device. The company offers AudioEye, an always-on testing, remediation, and monitoring solution that improves conformance with web content accessibility guidelines; identifies and fixes the common accessibility errors and addresses a range of disabilities including dyslexia, color blindness, epilepsy, and others; and provides additional solutions to provide for enhanced compliance and accessibility, including periodic manual auditing, manual remediations, and legal support services, as well as PDF remediation services and audit reports to help customers with their digital accessibility needs. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, corporate enterprises, non-profit organizations, and federal government agencies, as well as federal, state, and local governments and agencies through content management system partners, platform and agency partners, authorized resellers, and the marketplace. AudioEye, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

(Get Free Report)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a product for enhancing the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.