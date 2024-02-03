Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of HR opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.82. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 437,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

