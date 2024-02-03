HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Position Reduced by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 229.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.33. 697,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,029. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HQY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,603 shares of company stock worth $3,179,892 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

