Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 943,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,550 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth comprises approximately 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $17,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

EQC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 573,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,987. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

