Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Watsco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Watsco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $395.50. 216,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.05 and a fifty-two week high of $433.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.81.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSO. Stephens increased their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WSO

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.