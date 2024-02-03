Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,089 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.90% of DNOW worth $11,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in DNOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of DNOW by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of DNOW by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of DNOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DNOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DNOW alerts:

DNOW Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DNOW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 884,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,680. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. DNOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

DNOW Profile

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.30 million. DNOW had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.