Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $12.78 Million Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $12,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 70.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,715,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,836,000 after acquiring an additional 709,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $11,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 21.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,987,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after buying an additional 349,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,387,000 after buying an additional 281,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 324,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,953. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

