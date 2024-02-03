Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $15.68 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the period. First American Financial makes up approximately 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of First American Financial worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FAF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.57. The stock had a trading volume of 500,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,747. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

