Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $19.91 Million Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,240 shares during the period. Spectrum Brands accounts for 1.1% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.67% of Spectrum Brands worth $19,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.85. The company had a trading volume of 380,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,002. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $85.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

