Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $35.93 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,849 shares during the period. Perrigo accounts for about 2.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.83% of Perrigo worth $35,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,968,000 after buying an additional 215,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,921,000 after purchasing an additional 109,441 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in Perrigo by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,367,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock remained flat at $32.28 during trading hours on Friday. 849,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,920. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.60 and a beta of 0.67. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

