Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $9.75 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,050 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 342.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. 615,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,749. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.85. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $44.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.51%.

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSA

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

