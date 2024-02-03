Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 8,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of CABO traded down $41.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $510.01. 123,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,909. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.00 and a twelve month high of $837.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $543.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). Cable One had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $420.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $793.00.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

