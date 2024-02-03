Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,597,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409,417 shares during the period. Healthcare Services Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 2.16% of Healthcare Services Group worth $17,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCSG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth $371,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 466,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 91,227 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of HCSG stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 549,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,571. The company has a market cap of $687.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

