Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 11,537 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 539,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,537 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Old Republic International worth $14,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 58.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 31.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. 1,736,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,007. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

