Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 1,580 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 890,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 429,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PKE stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $14.46. 39,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.42. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $16.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $11.64 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

About Park Aerospace

(Free Report)

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

